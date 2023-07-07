Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Wimbledon results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 2nd rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 Alexander Zverev (GER x19) bt Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x15) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x31) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) Mrton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 3rd rd Hubert Hurkacz (POL x17) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x14) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-4 Women 2nd rd Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x26) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/7) Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 7-5, 7-5 Petra Kvitova (CZE x9) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 6-2, 1-0 - retired Madison Keys (USA x25) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7-5, 6-3 Dalma Galfi (HUN) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 Ekaterina Alexandrova (x21) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7)Anna Blinkova bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM x29) 7-5, 6-3Aryna Sabalenka (x2) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2