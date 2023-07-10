Open Menu

Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Rameez Published July 10, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Wimbledon results on Monday, the eighth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Men 4th rd Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Jir� Lehecka (CZE) 6-4, 6-2 - retired Christopher Eubanks (USA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x17) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4 Women 4th rd Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x13) 4-1 - retiredMadison Keys (USA x25) bt Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2Aryna Sabalenka (x2) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (x21) 6-4, 6-0

