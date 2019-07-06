Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 2nd Update
Sat 06th July 2019 | 07:29 PM
Wimbledon results on Saturday (x denotes seeding)
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Wimbledon results on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Men 3rd rd Sam Querrey (USA) bt John Millman (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/8), 6-3 Kei Nishikori (JPN x8) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 Women 3rd rd Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-1, 6-1 Alison Riske (USA) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x13) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Serena Williams (USA x11) bt Julia Goerges (GER x18) 6-3, 6-4 Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-3Elise Mertens (BEL x21) bt Qiang Wang (CHN x15) 6-2, 6-7 (9/11), 6-4Petra Kvitova (CZE x6) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-3, 6-2