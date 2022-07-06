Tennis: Wimbledon results - collated

London, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Tuesday on the ninth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men Quarter-finals Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x10) 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Cameron Norrie (GBR x9) bt David Goffin (BEL) 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 Women Quarter-finalsOns Jabeur (TUN x3) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1Tatjana Maria (GER) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5