Tennis: Wimbledon Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Thursday, the 11th day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Women Semi-finals Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) bt Aryna Sabalenka (x2) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-3, 6-3 Mixed doublesFinalMate Pavic/Lyudmyla Kichenok (CRO/UKR x7) bt Joran Vliegen/Xu Yifan (BEL/CHN) 6-4, 6-7 (9/11), 6-3

