London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Wimbledon results on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Women 3rd rdCarla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) bt Lauren Davis ( USA ) 6-3, 6-3Petra Kvitova (CZE x6) bt Magda Linette ( POL ) 6-3, 6-2

