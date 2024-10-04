Open Menu

Tennis World Number One Swiatek Splits With Coach Wiktorowski

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2024 | 06:24 PM

World number one Iga Swiatek on Friday confirmed she has split with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski and as a result would not compete in next week's WTA tournament in Wuhan, China

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) World number one Iga Swiatek on Friday confirmed she has split with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski and as a result would not compete in next week's WTA tournament in Wuhan, China.

"After three years of the greatest achievements in my career, together with my coach Tomasz Wiktorowski we decided to part ways," Swiatek wrote on Instagram.

"After an important change in my sports team, I decided to withdraw from the tournament in Wuhan," she later said in a post on the X account of the Chinese tournament.

"I'm really sorry for fans in China and those who wait to see me play, but I hope you understand that I need some time."

After her US Open quarter-final defeat in September, Swiatek also withdrew from the prestigious Beijing 1000 WTA tournament in which she was the defending champion citing "personal matters".

"I want to start with a big thank you and appreciating our work together," Swiatek said of fellow Pole Wiktorowski.

"His experience, analytical and strategic attitude and enormous knowledge about tennis helped us to achieve things I've never dreamed of only a few months after we started working together."

Swiatek said she has held "first talks" with possible new coaches, adding: "I'm ready to take the next step of my career. I will let you know when I make a decision."

The 23-year-old won the French Open and US Open during her first season with Wiktorowski, and has held the world number one ranking since November 2023.

She has won five Grand Slam titles including four French Open trophies.

