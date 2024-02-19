Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Monday (x denotes seeded player)

1st rd

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-3, 7-5

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3, 6-2

Petra Martic (CRO) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-2, 6-4

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-4, 6-3

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x13) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-0, 1-6, 6-0

