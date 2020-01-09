UrduPoint.com
Tennis: WTA Auckland Classic Day Four Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Tennis: WTA Auckland Classic day four results - collated

Collated results from day four of the WTA Auckland Classic tennis tournament on Thursday

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Collated results from day four of the WTA Auckland Classic tennis tournament on Thursday: 2nd rd Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Coco Gauff (USA) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 Serena Williams (USA x1) bt Christina McHale (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Julia Goerges (GER x4) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-3, 6-2 Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x5) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 Quarter-finals draw Alize Cornet (FRA) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) Amanda Anisimova (USA x3) vs Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)Laura Siegemund (GER) vs Serena Williams (USA x1)Julia Goerges (GER x4) vs Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x5)

