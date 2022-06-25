UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open Result

Muhammad Rameez Published June 25, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open result

WTA Bad Homburg Open result on Saturday

Bad Homburg, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :WTA Bad Homburg Open result on Saturday (x denotes seeded player): Final Caroline Garcia (FRA) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4

