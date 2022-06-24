UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open Results - Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Collated WTA Bad Homburg Open results on Friday (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Bad Homburg, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Collated WTA Bad Homburg Open results on Friday (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finals Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Simona Halep (ROM x4) - walkoverCaroline Garcia (FRA) bt Alize Cornet (FRA x9) 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 7-5

