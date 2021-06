Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) : results from the WTA tournament in Berlin on Friday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finals Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x6) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)Belinda Bencic (SUI x5) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)

