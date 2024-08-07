Tennis: WTA Canada Results
Muhammad Rameez Published August 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Toronto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) results on Tuesday from the first day of the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed):
1st rd
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)
Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
Elina Svitolina (UKR) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-0, 6-2
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x11) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-0, 6-2
