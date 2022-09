Tennis: WTA Chennai results

Results from the WTA tournament in Chennai on Tuesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Chennai, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Chennai on Tuesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st round Anastasia Gasanova bt Alison Riske (USA x1) 6-2, 6-3 Katie Swan (GBR) bt Arianne Hartono (NED) 6-1, 6-2 Magda Linette (POL x3) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-4, 6-0 Oksana Selekhmeteva bt Despina Papamichail (GRE) 6-3, 6-1 Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Kyoka Okamura (JPN) 6-4, 6-3 Tatjana Maria (GER x4) bt Ankita Raina (IND) 6-0, 6-1Carol Zhao (CAN) bt Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) 6-1, 6-1Varvara Gracheva bt Mariia Tkacheva 6-3, 6-2