Tennis: WTA Chicago Results
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:20 AM
Washington, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :results from the WTA Chicago tournament on Satuday (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsGarbine Muguruza (ESP x2) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) walkoverOns Jabeur (TUN x6) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x5) 6-4, 3-2, retired
