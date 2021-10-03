UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Chicago Results

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Tennis: WTA Chicago results

Washington, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :results from the WTA Chicago tournament on Satuday (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsGarbine Muguruza (ESP x2) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) walkoverOns Jabeur (TUN x6) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x5) 6-4, 3-2, retired

Related Topics

Chicago From

Recent Stories

No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

14 seconds ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

36 minutes ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

16 seconds ago
 Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current ..

Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current Global Challenges - Lavrov

18 seconds ago
 Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.