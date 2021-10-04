UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Chicago Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

Tennis: WTA Chicago results

Washington, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :results from the WTA Chicago tournament on Sunday (x denotes seed): FinalGarbiñe Muguruza (ESP x2) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

