Tennis: WTA Chicago Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 19 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:40 AM
Washington, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :results from the WTA Chicago tournament on Sunday (x denotes seed): FinalGarbiñe Muguruza (ESP x2) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0
