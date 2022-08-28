UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Cleveland Results

Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Cleveland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :results from a WTA Cleveland event on Saturday (x denotes seed, players from Russia and Belarus cannot play for nation due to Russian invasion of Ukraine): FinalLiudmila Samsonova bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (x7) 6-1, 6-3

More Stories From Sports

