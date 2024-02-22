Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Quarter-finals

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) -- walkover

Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x7) 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2

