Tennis: WTA Dubai Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding)
Quarter-finals
Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) -- walkover
Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x7) 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2
