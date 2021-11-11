Tennis: WTA Finals results

Guadalajara, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :results on Wednesday in the WTA Finals at Guadalajara, Mexico: Round-robinAnett Kontaveit (EST x8) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x2) 6-3, 6-4Karolina Pliskova (CZE x3) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x6) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6).