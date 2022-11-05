- Home
Tennis: WTA Finals Results
Muhammad Rameez Published November 05, 2022 | 09:50 AM
Fort Worth, United States, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :results on Friday in the WTA Finals at Fort Worth, Texas (x denotes seeded player): Round-robinGroup BAryna Sabalenka (x7) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x3) 6-3, 7-5
