Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) : results in the Istanbul WTA tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeded player): Semi-finals Elise Mertens (BEL x1) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x3) 6-1, 6-4

