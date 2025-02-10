Tennis: WTA Qatar Open Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM
Results from the WTA's Qatar Open in Doha on Monday (x denotes seeding)
2nd rd
Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Emma Navarro (USA x8) 6-2, 6-2
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-3, 6-2
1st rd
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Polina Kudermetova (RUS) 6-0, 6-0
Magda Linette (POL) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 3-6, 6-0, 6-4
Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-4, 6-4
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Aoi Ito (JPN) 6-2, 6-1
Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-2, 6-3
Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x15) 6-2, 6-4
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
afp
