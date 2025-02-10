Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM

Results from the WTA's Qatar Open in Doha on Monday (x denotes seeding)

2nd rd

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Emma Navarro (USA x8) 6-2, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-3, 6-2

1st rd

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Polina Kudermetova (RUS) 6-0, 6-0

Magda Linette (POL) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 3-6, 6-0, 6-4

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Aoi Ito (JPN) 6-2, 6-1

Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-2, 6-3

Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x15) 6-2, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results

