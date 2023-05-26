Tennis: WTA Rabat Open results

Results in the WTA Rabat Open on Friday (x denotes seeding)

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :results in the WTA Rabat Open on Friday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsJulia Grabher (AUT) bt Julia Riera (ARG) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6)Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Sloane Stephens (USA x2) 6-1, 6-1