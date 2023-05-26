- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: WTA Rabat Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2023 | 10:58 PM
Results in the WTA Rabat Open on Friday (x denotes seeding)
Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :results in the WTA Rabat Open on Friday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsJulia Grabher (AUT) bt Julia Riera (ARG) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6)Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Sloane Stephens (USA x2) 6-1, 6-1
Recent Stories
Balochistan govt committed to expedited development projects
US Debt Sustainable, Has Significant Margin of Endurance - IMF Chief
Russian Ivan Khurs Ship Arrives in Sevastopol to Replenish Supplies - Defense Mi ..
'Grow food, not tobacco', UN health agency urges farmers
IMF Sees US Inflation Remaining Above Fed's 2% Target in 2023, Next Year - Georg ..
IMF Sees Need for US to Do More to Lower Public Debt Level - Georgieva
More Stories From Sports
-
Verstappen overcomes struggles to top Monaco practice53 minutes ago
-
Punjab's 14-year-old swimmer Sadiq clinches gold medal in 34th National Games1 hour ago
-
Buitrago wins key Giro 19th stage, Thomas holds race lead1 hour ago
-
Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles1 hour ago
-
Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup finalized, tournament commences on 30 May4 hours ago
-
Victorious Pakistan army dominates national games with taekwondo triumph4 hours ago
-
Army attains first spot in National Games Karate4 hours ago
-
Peshawar, Bannu, Swat Green record wins in PM 'Youth Talent Hunt Hockey League'6 hours ago
-
Pak Army bags National Games rowing event title10 hours ago
-
ICC World Test C'ship winner to bag $1.6 mln prize money10 hours ago
-
'One for the romantics' as Luton and Coventry battle to reach Premier League13 hours ago
-
Milan clubs face pursuers in race for Serie A top four places13 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.