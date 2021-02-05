UrduPoint.com
Tennis: WTA Results From Melbourne

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Tennis: WTA results from Melbourne

Melbourne, Feb 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :results Friday from the WTA Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic and Grampians Trophy at Melbourne Park: Yarra Valley Classic Quarter-finals Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 7-5, 2-6, 10-4 Garbine Muguruza (ESP x6) bt Sofia Kenin (USA x2) 6-2, 6-2 Serena Williams (USA x5) bt Danielle Collins (USA x13) 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 Grampians Trophy 2nd rd Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6-2, 6-2 Angelique Kerber (GER x8) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-4, 6-4 Victoria Azarenka (BLR x3) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-4, 1-6, 11-9 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) 4-6, 6-2, 10-6Ann Li (USA) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-5, 6-3Sorana Cirstea (ROU) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x2) 7-5, 6-2.

