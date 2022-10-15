- Home
Tennis: WTA San Diego Open Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 15, 2022 | 09:00 AM
San Diego, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the WTA San Diego Open on Friday (x denotes seed): Quarter-finalsJessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Madison Keys (USA) 6-4, 7-5Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1
