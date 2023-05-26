Tennis: WTA Strasbourg Open results

WTA Strasbourg Open results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :WTA Strasbourg Open results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finalsAnna Blinkova bt Lauren Davis (USA x7) 6-2, 6-2Elina Svitolina (UKR) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3