Tennis: WTA Strasbourg Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Tennis: WTA Strasbourg Open results

WTA Strasbourg Open results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :WTA Strasbourg Open results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Semi-finalsAnna Blinkova bt Lauren Davis (USA x7) 6-2, 6-2Elina Svitolina (UKR) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

