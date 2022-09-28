UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Tallinn Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published September 28, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Results from the WTA Tallinn Open on Wednesday

Tallin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Tallinn Open on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Zhang Shuai (CHN x8) bt Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (10/8) 2nd rd Karolina Muchova (CZE) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x3) bt Linda Noskova (CZE) 6-1, 7-5Belinda Bencic (SUI x2) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3

