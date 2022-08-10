UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Toronto results - 1st update

Results from Wednesday's third day of the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Toronto, Canada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Wednesday's third day of the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1, 6-2 Karolina Pliskova (CZE x14) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-1, 6-1Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3, 7-5Coco Gauff (USA x10) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3)

