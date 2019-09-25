Tennis: WTA Wuhan Open results

Zeeshan Mehtab
5 minutes ago
Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:51 PM
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x9) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x6) 6-1, 7-6 (11/9) Alison Riske (USA) bt Wang Qiang (CHN x8) 6-2, 6-1Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) 6-1, 6-4Petra Kvitova (CZE x5) bt Sloane Stephens (USA x10) 6-3, 6-3
18th National Ladies Tennis Championship kicks off ..
Inflation in Russia to Be Around 3.6% in 2019 - Ec ..
Quake death toll rises to 37, relief activities in ..
National Program for Improvement of Water Courses ..
Russia's Soyuz MS-15 Spacecraft With First UAE Ast ..
Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry offers ..
18th National Ladies Tennis Championship kicks off
33 probables named camp to be setup for 33rd National from Oct. 1
Pakistan Boxing Federation to ensure Pakistani boxers participation in int'l events
IAAF Congress Extends Suspension of Russian Athletics Federation - Reports
Sebastian Coe Reelected as President of International Association of Athletics Federations
Djokovic to play in Tokyo after shoulder injury
Air chief awards medals to winners of Khunjerab Marathon
Shahnaz Sheikh assigned to prepare PHF manual
All KP Boxing Championship begins at Bamkhel Sports Complex Swabi
Morocco launches referees training on VAR
Russia to host 2021 champions league final
Pakistan team fails to participate in 2019 Andorra Int'l Archery C'ship
