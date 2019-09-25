UrduPoint.com
Tennis: WTA Wuhan Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:51 PM

Tennis: WTA Wuhan Open results

Results from the WTA tournament in Wuhan, China on Wednesday (x denotes seeding)

Wuhan, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Wuhan, China on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): Singles - 3rd rd Elina Svitolina (UKR x3) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)6-4, 6-2 Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Sofia Kenin (USA x15) 6-3, 7-5 Petra Martic (CRO) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 6-3, 6-1 Elena Rybakina (KAZ) bt Simona Halep (ROU x4) 5-4, ret.

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x9) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x6) 6-1, 7-6 (11/9) Alison Riske (USA) bt Wang Qiang (CHN x8) 6-2, 6-1Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) 6-1, 6-4Petra Kvitova (CZE x5) bt Sloane Stephens (USA x10) 6-3, 6-3

