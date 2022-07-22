Tennis:PalermoWTA results

UrduPoint.com

Palermo WTA results on Friday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Palermo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Palermo WTA results on Friday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Sara Sorribes (ESP x4) bt Anna Bondr (HUN x7) 6-2, 6-3Irina Begu (ROM x6) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-1, 6-3

