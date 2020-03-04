The Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding a one-day Tenpin Bowling competitions on March 8 at Leasure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi in connection with World Women's Day

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr.

Fehmida Mirza would be chief guest at the concluding ceremony at 6pm while Director General, Pakistan sports board, Amna Imran will also be present on the occasion.

According to President PTBF Ijaz ur Rehman all arrangements for the event have been finalized. Women players from colleges and universities would be participating in the event including Islamabad Medical and Dental College, Yusra Medical College, Islamabad and Fatima Jinnah University, Rawalpindi.

Trophies, Medals and Certificates would be awarded to the winning players in various categories.