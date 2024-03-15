Tenpin bowling gaining popularity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) President Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz ur Rehman believes tenpin bowling is gaining popularity in the country, therefore players need to be provided with maximum resources and facilities.

There is no shortage of bowling talent in the country but there is a need to provide resources and maximum facilities to the players, he told APP.

He said the game of tenpin bowling is gaining popularity in the country and students of educational institutions play this game with great enthusiasm.

The federation organizes seven to nine tournaments in the country annually in which players participate in nine different categories, he said.

He said the government and private sponsors should encourage the players.

Educational institutions in the country can also play an important role in the development of sports, he said.