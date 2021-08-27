Tenpin bowling semis on Sunday

The semifinals of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2021 would be played on August 29 (Sunday) at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The semifinals of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2021 would be played on August 29 (Sunday) at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

The semifinals of Amateur, Deaf, Inter University and Inter School competitions of the championship would be played on August 29 and the final on August 30.

On the 2nd day of the Championship, the competitions of Amatuer, Deaf, Inter University and Inter School were played.

In the Amatuer event; Haider got 175.5 points, Khurram secured 171 points, Bablu bagged 170 points and Anaib obtained 160 points and entered in the semifinal.

In the deaf catogry; Qasim Asad received 168.5 points and Azam Khan got 149.5 points while Waqas Khan and Farhan obtained 149 and 145 points, respectively to reach the �semifinal.

Hamza Asghar secured 100 points, Deema got 93 points, Saad bagged 89 points and Shoaib Qureshi obtained 88 points and they qualified for the semifinal of Inter University competitions.

In the Inter school event; Ayaz ur Rehman received 164 points, Hussnain Naseem obtained 120 points, Hussnain Khan got 103 points and Arij obtained 89 point and qualified for semifinals.