UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tenpin Bowling Tournament From October 25

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

Tenpin Bowling Tournament from October 25

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation would be holding the Azadi-e- Kashmir Tenpin Bowling Tournament from October 25, at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), Ijaz ur Rehman, the meeting of the Organizing Committee would be held on October 20 to finalize the arrangements of the tournament.

Players from all over the country would participate in the nine categories, including Singles Masters, Doubles, Deaf, Team, Women, Inter University, Inter school, Amateur and Media. He said the registration for the tournament has been opened and every players can registered their Names on lines.

The semi finals and finals would be played on October 29 and October 30, respectively. The concluding and prize distribution ceremony would also be held on October 30.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi October Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Ultra-Function, Ultimate Fun OPPO F17 Pro will be ..

19 minutes ago

Giving them NRO will mean nothing but “devastati ..

28 minutes ago

Fawad Khan, Sadaf  welcome their third child

46 minutes ago

One more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops i ..

37 minutes ago

USC to launch mobile stores in Rawalpindi Region

37 minutes ago

Up to 4,200 Volunteers in Ukraine May Join Phase 3 ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.