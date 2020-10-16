ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation would be holding the Azadi-e- Kashmir Tenpin Bowling Tournament from October 25, at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), Ijaz ur Rehman, the meeting of the Organizing Committee would be held on October 20 to finalize the arrangements of the tournament.

Players from all over the country would participate in the nine categories, including Singles Masters, Doubles, Deaf, Team, Women, Inter University, Inter school, Amateur and Media. He said the registration for the tournament has been opened and every players can registered their Names on lines.

The semi finals and finals would be played on October 29 and October 30, respectively. The concluding and prize distribution ceremony would also be held on October 30.