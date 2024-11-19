Tens Of Thousands March In New Zealand Maori Rights Protest
Muhammad Rameez Published November 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Booming Indigenous Maori "haka" chants rang out across New Zealand's capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands rallied against a conservative push to redefine the nation's founding treaty.
More than 35,000 demonstrators poured into the harbourside city of Wellington, police said, shutting down busy streets as their spirited procession inched its way towards parliament.
Bare-chested men draped in traditional feather cloaks were joined by horse riders waving the red, white and black Maori flag.
Children marched alongside adults bearing distinctive full-face Maori "moko" tattoos and clutching ceremonial wooden weapons.
Protests have been swelling throughout New Zealand after a minor party in the conservative coalition government drafted a bill to redefine the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi.
Although the bill has almost no chance of passing, its mere introduction has triggered one of New Zealand's largest protests in decades.
- 'Heads held high' -
After it was presented for debate in parliament last week, 22-year-old Maori Party MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke took to her feet in the chamber, ripped the bill in half, and launched into a haka.
She joined the crowds of protesters gathered on the lawns Tuesday outside New Zealand's beehive-shaped parliament building.
"I may have been suspended for 24 hours and not let into the gates of the debating chambers, but the next day I showed up outside the steps with a hundred thousand of my people, marching with our heads held high and our flags waving with pride," she told them.
"We are the king makers, we are the sovereign people of this land and the world is watching us here."
Many critics of the bill -- including some of New Zealand's most respected lawyers -- see it as an attempt to strip long-agreed rights from the country's 900,000 strong Maori population.
"It's not the best way to have a conversation. We will not accept unilateral change to a treaty that involves two parties," said Ngira Simmonds, a key advisor to New Zealand's Maori queen.
"There is a better way," he told AFP from Wellington.
Many demonstrators arrived in Wellington after a nine-day "hikoi" -- or protest march -- that began hundreds of kilometres away at New Zealand's northern tip.
- A country divided -
At the centre of the outcry is government minister David Seymour, the outspoken leader of the libertarian ACT Party -- a minor partner in the governing coalition.
Seymour has long railed against affirmative action policies designed to help Maori, who remain far more likely to die early, live in poverty, or wind up in prison.
His bill would look to wind back these so-called "special rights".
Incumbent Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has voiced his opposition to Seymour's bill, meaning it is all but doomed to fail when it comes to a parliamentary vote.
But former conservative prime minister Jenny Shipley said just putting it forward threatened to "divide New Zealand in a way that I haven't lived through in my adult life".
Seen as the country's founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi was signed in 1840 to bring peace between 540 Maori chiefs and colonising British forces.
Its principles today underpin efforts to foster partnership between Indigenous and non-Indigenous New Zealanders and protect the interests of the Maori community.
The anniversary of the treaty's signing remains a national holiday.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From Sports
-
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach3 hours ago
-
CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off16 hours ago
-
PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles17 hours ago
-
KP Inter-Regional Schools' Cricket Tournament from 21st17 hours ago
-
Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament kicks off19 hours ago
-
Invincibles win by 19 runs over Challengers19 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka A post 298 on Day 1 against Pakistan Shaheens19 hours ago
-
Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament kicks off19 hours ago
-
Australia clinch T20I series by beating Pakistan in Third T20I match21 hours ago
-
FIH president reveals plan to help Pakistan regain past glory21 hours ago
-
Chief of Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship kicks off22 hours ago