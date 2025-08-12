Tensions Between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation Likely To Intensify Further
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2025 | 04:55 PM
Pakistan Sports Board directs PHF President Tariq Bugti to respond within seven days to a letter containing seven allegations
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) The ongoing tension between the Pakistan sports board (PSB) and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is expected to intensify further.
Pakistan Sports Board directed the PHF President Tariq Bugti to respond within seven days to a letter containing seven allegations.
The letter clearly stated that Tariq Bugti’s Primary mandate as PHF President was to conduct elections; however, he failed to do so even after one and a half years. He was asked to explain the reasons for this delay.
The questions were also raised regarding the non-disclosure of unauthorized Sindh bank account details.
The letter demanded the submission of PHF’s income records and details of its expenditures.
The PSB also inquired about the expenses incurred during officials’ visits over the past year and the sources of the funds used. Furthermore, the need for a separate PHF office in Islamabad and the funding sources for its expenses have been questioned.
The letter warned that in case of non-cooperation or refusal to respond, the matter would be escalated to the Patron-in-Chief, the Prime Minister.
