Tent pegging event held in connection with Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Tent pegging event held in connection with International Cholistan Desert Rally to promote sports in the country.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal was a Chief Guest at Tent Pegging event at Dilwash Stadium, Derawar.

He said that the participation of racers from across the country and visiting spectators from all over the world make the event more colorful.

He said that for the first time tent pegging competition was made part of the Cholistan Rally. Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sher Akbar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, and other notables were also present on the occasion. Male and female members of Sadiq Public school Riding Club and riders from Asia Riding Club participated in the event.