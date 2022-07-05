Tent Pegging-Riding on his horse "Pakhtoon" Jadoon Khan wins Traditional Games Tent Pegging title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Riding on his horse named "Pakhtoon" Jadoon Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa grabbed the gold medal in the Traditional Games Tent Pegging Contests played at Sangu Sarband village here on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the lead in the Tent Pegging competitions with Jadoon Khan of Abbottabad came first Nematullah Khan of Karak riding on his horse "Rani" came second and Azhar Nawaz Khan of Dera Ismail Khan on his horse named Bahadur came third.

A total of 251 riders on 103 horses from all across Pakistan including Attock, Fateh Jang, Faisalabad, Multan, Bakar, Lahore, Faisalabad and different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated.

For the first time in the history of Peshawar, a splendid Tent Pegging competition was organized by Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein it was part on the ongoing Traditional Games being played in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including provincial capital Peshawar.

Director General Sports Khalid Khan, accompanied by Director Finance Tariq Khan, Director Operations Azizullah Jan, Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch, Shah Faisal Afridi, Assistant Director Hamid Khan, Assistant Director Ashfaq Ahmed, Administrative Officer Irshad Khan, Zakirullah and Organizing Secretary Wahid Bakhsh among others were present on the occasion.

There were thousands of spectators from different districts including Peshawar to watch it.

Led by Khan, Al-Kabeer Awan Club Bannu bagged the first position, Baba Shangla Club bagged the second position and Abdalin Haris Hussain Club bagged the third position. A series of competitions has been started in Traditional Games.

The spectators who were well-received from the competitions included old and young, who gave generously to the horsemen and stood up to each horseman to achieve his goal.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Khalid Khan said that traditional games are a part of our culture and we try to take concrete steps to promote our traditional games and hold similar events in future as well, adding that most districts successfully organized traditional games with the aim to keep alive such traditional games in all districts of the province besides showcasing their skills.

Since these games were first held in Sarband, a suburb village of Peshawar, a large number of people reached the ground and waited for the riders before the event started. The horsemen appreciated the excellent organization of the event and the enthusiasm of the people and reiterated that the provincial government will organize such an event in the future as well.