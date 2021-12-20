Teqball association set up in Swat

Swat District Association Teqball has been set up in the district under the auspices of Pakistan Teqball Federation on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Swat District Association Teqball has been set up in the district under the auspices of Pakistan Teqball Federation on Monday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Iqra National University Swat Campus. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Badshah Hazrat, accompanied by Dean of Iqra National University Campus Tayyab-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director of the University Kamran Zahid, President Teqball Federation Mian Absar Ali, Finance Secretary Wajahat Ali, with players and students were present in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, calling the promotion of sports a good step, SDPO Badshah Hazrat said that it is very important to bring the young generation towards positive activities like sports because these young people are the better future of the country.

He appreciated the President of Pakistan Teqball Federation Mian Absar Ali and Secretary of Swat Jamal Aziz and expressed hope that they will fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner. President of Pakistan Teqball Federation Mian Absar Ali said that Teqball is new in Pakistan but it is the most popular sport in Europe and other countries.