Terzic Quits As Coach Of Champions League Finalists Dortmund

Muhammad Rameez Published June 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday he was leaving the Bundesliga club less than two weeks after they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

"Dear Borussia supporters, even if it really makes me sad, I want to tell you today that I have decided to leave," Terzic said in a club statement.

Terzic said he asked the club leadership for a meeting after Dortmund's Champions League final loss at Wembley to hand in his resignation.

"After 10 years at BVB, including five years on the coaching team and two and a half years as head coach, I feel that the upcoming new start should be accompanied by a new man on the sidelines."

Dortmund accepted Terzic's resignation, with club leadership meeting on Thursday to discuss future plans.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke thanking the coach for his "outstanding work", saying "we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

