Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test against Australia

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Azhar Ali closed in on his 19th Test century at lunch as a stubborn Pakistan continued to build an imposing first-innings total against Australia on a sombre day two of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

After toiling for just one wicket to kick-off the historic series, Australia faced the difficulty on day two of refocusing after the shock passing of cricket legend Shane Warne overshadowed proceedings. A minute's silence was observed before play in memory of Warne and victims of the terror attacks in Peshawar as players from both teams wore black armbands.

Much like their dominant opening day, Pakistan batted patiently and scored just 57 runs in 25 overs as they eyed a massive first-innings total having won a crucial toss on a flat pitch. Azhar was unbeaten on 95 from 243 balls and Imam-ul-Haq reached 154 off 343 balls as the pair closed in on a double-century partnership and Pakistan tightened their grip at 302 for 1.

In almost a re-run of day one, which broke a near 24-year drought between the teams playing in Pakistan, it was an arm-wrestle during a sedate morning session with an unwavering Pakistan continuing to wear down Australia's star-studded bowlers, who maintained discipline and kept the batters on a tight leash but never really threatened.

Australia did have one opportunity late in the session but were left to rue not calling for a review when replays confirmed Imam edged an attempted late cut off spinner Nathan Lyon. In what shapes as the toughest day of his short captaincy reign, Australia skipper Pat Cummins could only grin when he realised his mistake.

As has become his trademark in this breakout Test for him, bespectacled Imam started slowly with seven runs off 43 deliveries and never got out of first gear as Azhar showed slightly more intent marked by a reverse sweep boundary off Lyon, who has 1 for 106 off 37 overs.

After trying different ploys on a barren opening day, including using eight bowlers, Australia reverted to their plan from the start of the match with Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowling on a good line and length with a relatively new second ball.

Conjuring more bounce than on a staid day one, Cummins bent his back and rattled Imam who was hit on the helmet after a deflection from his glove. Australia were also buoyed by a hint of reverse swing, but a desperately needed breakthrough was not forthcoming as for the first time in almost nine years in Tests they conceded 250 runs before the fall of the second wicket.

Lyon came on in the 10th over the day's play but couldn't conjure the menacing spin he had mustered 24 hours previously, suggesting the pitch had dried out and perhaps easing Australia's fears of having erred in not selecting a second specialist spinner.

After surprisingly being used sparingly on day one, where he delivered just five overs, emerging allrounder Cameron Green was utilised much earlier as an inventive Cummins set a funky field to Azhar, marked by two fielders either side of square leg and a short mid-on.

It didn't do the trick although Australia shook from their stupor slightly before lunch with quick Mitchell Starc producing several menacing swinging deliveries, but it was to no avail as the weary tourists endured their third straight wicketless session.