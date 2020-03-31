Test Captain Azhar Ali decides to donate Rs 1 million for Prime Minister Relief Fund for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The cricketer says they should contribute as much as they could at this difficult time in fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Test Captain Azhar Ali decided to donate Rs 1 million to Prime Minister Relief Fund for Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Azhar Ali made this announcement through his Twitter account. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “ I will be donating pkr one million to the Prime Minister relief fund for COVID19.

In these testing times we should all play our part in what ever capacity.. May Allah forgive us and protect everyone Ameen,”.

In his address to the nation, PM Imran Khan established Prime Minister Relief Fund in fight against Coronavirus and established a Special Tiger Force to provide food and essential items to the needy people during the difficult time.