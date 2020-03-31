UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Test Captain Azhar Ali Decides To Donate Rs 1 Million For Prime Minister Relief Fund For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:33 PM

Test Captain Azhar Ali decides to donate Rs 1 million for Prime Minister Relief Fund for Coronavirus

The cricketer says they should contribute as much as they could at this difficult time in fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Test Captain Azhar Ali decided to donate Rs 1 million to Prime Minister Relief Fund for Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Azhar Ali made this announcement through his Twitter account. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “ I will be donating pkr one million to the Prime Minister relief fund for COVID19.

In these testing times we should all play our part in what ever capacity.. May Allah forgive us and protect everyone Ameen,”.

In his address to the nation, PM Imran Khan established Prime Minister Relief Fund in fight against Coronavirus and established a Special Tiger Force to provide food and essential items to the needy people during the difficult time.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Azhar Ali Pakistani Rupee May All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Private hostel offered for isolation center in Dir ..

13 minutes ago

US dollar gains 61 paisa rise against Rupee

23 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close down in seesaw trade

16 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: World Bank poverty warning, Chi ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

1 hour ago

ADB supports China Gas to ensure uninterrupted gas ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.