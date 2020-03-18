Pakistan's star batsman Fakhar Zaman has appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government in its fight against coronavirus

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan's star batsman Fakhar Zaman has appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government in its fight against coronavirus.

In a video message here on Wednesday, Fakhar Zaman said the Punjab government had made excellent arrangements for an awareness of the masses in regard to coronavirus.

"We are united against this deadly virus which is affecting the entire world. We can win this fight against coronavirus by taking the maximum and effective preventive measures", he said Fakhar Zaman urged the masses to support the Punjab government in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. "We must use hand-washing soap repeatedly and avoid unnecessaryhandshaking with friends and relatives. We must cooperate with paramedical staff anddoctors as well in this testing time", he said.