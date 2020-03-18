UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Test Cricketer Fakhar Appreciates Punjab Govt's Efforts Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

Test cricketer Fakhar appreciates Punjab govt's efforts against coronavirus

Pakistan's star batsman Fakhar Zaman has appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government in its fight against coronavirus

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan's star batsman Fakhar Zaman has appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government in its fight against coronavirus.

In a video message here on Wednesday, Fakhar Zaman said the Punjab government had made excellent arrangements for an awareness of the masses in regard to coronavirus.

"We are united against this deadly virus which is affecting the entire world. We can win this fight against coronavirus by taking the maximum and effective preventive measures", he said Fakhar Zaman urged the masses to support the Punjab government in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. "We must use hand-washing soap repeatedly and avoid unnecessaryhandshaking with friends and relatives. We must cooperate with paramedical staff anddoctors as well in this testing time", he said.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Fakhar Zaman Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ban imposed on opening of restaurants, shopping ce ..

1 minute ago

District administration Peshawar conducts anti-enc ..

2 minutes ago

Violating bans issued by relevant authorities to l ..

1 hour ago

Suspended int'l flight operations from five airpor ..

2 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of firing incident In ..

2 minutes ago

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Egypt, Lebanon, Hunga ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.