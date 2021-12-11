UrduPoint.com

Test Cricketer Sajid Khan Warmly Received On Arrival At Malik Cricket Academy

Test cricketer Sajid Khan warmly received on arrival at Malik Cricket Academy

Record holder and Test cricketers Sajid Khan, hailing from a remote village Pishttakhara of Peshawar, warmly received on arrival at Malik Cricket Academy to meet his fellow junior players

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Record holder and Test cricketers Sajid Khan, hailing from a remote village Pishttakhara of Peshawar, warmly received on arrival at Malik Cricket Academy to meet his fellow junior players.

Managing Director of Malik Cricket Academy Malik Farman Ali, where Sajid Khan used to play and started his cricket, garlanded the test cricketer. The players of the Academy were also present who showered petals on Sajid Khan on his arrival to the Academy, situated at the main ring road.

The MD and the players of the academy welcomed Sajid Khan and other guests on this occasion and sprinkled flower petals on them.

Addressing a function held in his honor, Test cricketer Sajid Khan urged the young players of the academy to play cricket wholeheartedly and never give up their hard work because Allah never wastes anyone's hard work.

He said that he used to play in this academy and started his cricket from Pishtakhara Primary school and later joined the Academy as a kid but now after his hard work he has reached international cricket.

"Allah has given me the honor of being a part of the national cricket team and playing for Pakistan at international level," Sajid Khan said.

He also lauded Farman for later's support and all the coaches who did hard work with him during his early days of cricket. He also advised the kids to learn more about cricket with due commitment and dedication.

