Test Cricketer Younis Khan Distributed Prizes As Mohmand Cricket Ends

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Legendary Test cricketer Younis Khan Friday distributed prizes among the position holder cricketers of the Mohmand Twenty20 cricket Tournament, which concluded at Paraang Ghar Tehsil Mohmand.

There were a good numbers of cricketing fans of legendary cricketer Younis Khan when he graced the occasion as chief guest at the final and prize distribution ceremony held under the auspices of District Administration, sports Department and Mohmand Dam Hydropower Authorities wherein a total of 30 teams from across Mohmand District participated.

Surah Shah XI and Paraang Ghar XI played the final, which was won by Surah Shah XI due to their classic batting.

The highlight of this tournament was the participation of International Pakistani star and current batting coach of the national team Younis Khan who played for Surah Shah XI as batsman.

Playing as a batsman in the XI team, Younis Khan hit six fours and gave the team a huge victory. At the end, special guest Test cricketer Younis Khan and Brigadier Ramtiaz Hussain gave prizes to the players.

The senior players of the area paid homage to Younis Khan and Brigadier Imtiaz Hussain and thanked them for participating in the tournament and encouraging the youth.

On the occasion, Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shakeel, Director Mohmand Dam Maqbool Bangash and International Blind Player Shams Khan were also present.

