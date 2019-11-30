All-time high Test cricket scores by batsmen after Australia's David Warner entered the top 10 with an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :All-time high Test cricket scores by batsmen after Australia's David Warner entered the top 10 with an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday.

400* - Brian Lara (WIS), West Indies v England, St John's, 2004 380 - Matthew Hayden (AUS), Australia v Zimbabwe, Perth, 2003 375 - Brian Lara (WIS), West Indies v England, St John's, 1994 374 - DPMD Jayawardene (SRI), Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo, 2006 365* - Gary Sobers (WIS), West Indies v Pakistan, Kingston, 1958 364 - Len Hutton (ENG), England v Australia, The Oval, 1938 340 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SRI), Sri Lanka v India, Colombo, 1997 337 - Hanif Mohammad (PAK), Pakistan v West Indies, Bridgetown, 1958 336 - Wally Hammond (ENG), England v New Zealand, Auckland, 1933 335* - David Warner (AUS), Australia v Pakistan, Adelaide, 2019 * Signifies not out.