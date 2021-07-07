UrduPoint.com
Test Players Begin Practice At National Stadium

Wed 07th July 2021

Test players begin practice at National Stadium

A 10-day practice session for the West Indies-bound Pakistan national team's test players have started under the bio-secure protocols at the National Stadium Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A 10-day practice session for the West Indies-bound Pakistan national team's test players have started under the bio-secure protocols at the National Stadium Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan test squad players will enter the bio-secure before leaving for West Indies.

More Stories From Sports

