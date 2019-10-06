UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Test Sixes Record Smashed In India-South Africa Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Test sixes record smashed in India-South Africa clash

Visakhapatnam, India, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The record for the number of sixes in a Test was smashed in on Sunday when South Africa's Dane Piedt hit India's Ravindra Jadeja over midwicket in the clash at Visakhapatnam.

The slog sweep on the fifth day was the 36th six of the match and surpassed the previous record of 35, scored in a Pakistan-New Zealand Test in the UAE in their 2014-15 series.

Rohit Sharma, who hit twin centuries in his debut as Test opener, got 13 of those sixes, the most in a five-day game by a batsman, breaking Wasim Akram's record of 12 for Pakistan.

Sharma scored 176 in the first innings and followed it up with 127 in the second.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Wasim Akram UAE South Africa Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

13 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.