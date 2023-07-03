Test squad to train from July 4

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Test squad will train in the Sindh metropolis from July 4 to July 7 ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka for the two-match series on July 8.

According to a Pakistan cricket board spokesman, it would be Pakistan's first assignment in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

All training activities would be held here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, the spokesman said.