Test team players undergo skills sessions

The National Test squad on Tuesday underwent skills sessions and match scenarios on the first day of the training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):The National Test squad on Tuesday underwent skills sessions and match scenarios on the first day of the training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center.

According to a PCB spokesman, the team would continue their training until July 07 before their departure to Sri Lanka for a two-match series.

He said that Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood were invited for the camp.