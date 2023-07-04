Open Menu

Test Team Players Undergo Skills Sessions

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2023 | 08:21 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):The National Test squad on Tuesday underwent skills sessions and match scenarios on the first day of the training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center.

According to a PCB spokesman, the team would continue their training until July 07 before their departure to Sri Lanka for a two-match series.

He said that Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood were invited for the camp.

